Premier League - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Everton will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Arsenal vs Everton is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a fascinating moment for both clubs.

Mikel Arteta's side come into this one carrying the momentum of a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a result that extended their unbeaten run in Europe and underlined their standing among the continent's top sides.

The Gunners sit second in the Premier League table, and a win here would apply pressure at the top of the division. Arsenal have won three of their last four league matches, though the injury to Bukayo Saka picked up in Munich will be a concern heading into the weekend.

Everton arrive at the Emirates in eighth place under David Moyes, having endured a turbulent run of results. The Toffees lost 2-0 to Chelsea last time out in the league and have won just once in their last five Premier League outings.

Moyes will need his side to show more defensive resilience than they managed against Chelsea if they are to take anything from this fixture. Jack Grealish and Thierno Barry will need to provide an attacking threat against a home side that has conceded just three times in their last five matches.

This is a fixture where Arsenal will be expected to assert their quality, but Everton have shown they are capable of making things difficult — their 0-0 draw at Tottenham earlier in the season is evidence of that.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs Everton live.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal will be without William Saliba, Christos Tzolis and Piero Hincapie through injury. Bukayo Saka, who was forced off after just ten minutes during the draw at Bayern Munich, is also listed as unavailable. Arteta's projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, Gabriel and Ezri Konsa in defence, Martin Ødegaard, Bruno Guimarães and Declan Rice in midfield, and Eberechi Eze, Kai Havertz and Saka — subject to his fitness assessment — in attack.

Everton report no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to north London. David Moyes is expected to name a side featuring Jordan Pickford in goal, a back four of Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and James Garner in midfield, and Jack Grealish, Merlin Roehl and Thierno Barry further forward.

Form

Arsenal have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Brighton in September. Since then, they have beaten Leeds United 2-1 and Nottingham Forest 1-0 in the Premier League, and recorded a 3-0 home win over Lille in the Champions League, before drawing 2-2 at Bayern Munich in their most recent outing. Across those five games, the Gunners have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Everton have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches. Their only win came against Ipswich Town, a 1-0 victory in September, while they drew 2-2 with Hull City before losing 2-0 to Chelsea in their last Premier League fixture. The Toffees have scored four goals and conceded four across that run, with no clean sheets in the period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, Arsenal won 1-0 at Goodison Park in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, Arsenal have won three, drawn one and lost none, with Everton's only positive result a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in April 2025.

Standings

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table, meaning a win would keep them firmly in the title conversation at the top of the division. Everton are eighth, close enough to the European places to make results matter, but needing a run of form to close the gap.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: