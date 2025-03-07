How to Watch ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150: Live Stream Racing, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 Racing.

The ARCA Menards Series is gearing up for an exciting weekend of racing at Phoenix Raceway with the General Tire 150 on Friday, March 7, 2025. This 150-lap event marks the second race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and will feature a combination field with the ARCA Menards Series West.

Race Information

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Where Phoenix Raceway TV Channel Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Race Preview

A stacked field of 34 drivers is set to compete, including several notable names and rising stars. Brenden Queen and Trevor Huddleston enter the race with momentum, having won their respective season openers. Queen claimed victory at Daytona in the ARCA Menards Series, while Huddleston took the checkered flag at Kern Raceway in the ARCA Menards Series West.

Joe Gibbs Racing will field Brent Crews in the No. 18 Toyota, while Venturini Motorsports brings a strong four-car lineup featuring Isabella Robusto, Lawless Alan, Patrick Staropoli, and Treyten Lapcevich. Other drivers to watch include Lavar Scott from Rev Racing, Tyler Reif in the No. 23 Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet, and Corey Day piloting the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports.

The one-mile tri-oval at Phoenix Raceway has been hosting ARCA West events for over four decades, with many NASCAR legends having claimed victory here. This year's race promises to continue that tradition of exciting competition.

