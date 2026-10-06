CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6 6 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Antigua and Barbuda and Aruba will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Antigua and Barbuda vs Aruba is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Antigua and Barbuda host Aruba in CONCACAF Nations League Group 2, with both sides having met already in this campaign and plenty at stake as the standings take shape.

Antigua and Barbuda arrive in strong form. They have back-to-back wins over Anguilla in Nations League play, including a 5-0 victory, and will be looking to press their case at the top of the group.

Aruba, though, are not without confidence of their own. They beat Antigua and Barbuda 1-0 earlier in this Nations League cycle and have won three of their last five matches across all competitions.

The sides know each other well at this point, and that familiarity adds an edge to what is already a fixture with real group-stage implications.

Aruba sit top of Group 2 heading into this contest, with Antigua and Barbuda just behind them. The gap is tight, and the result here will have a direct bearing on the final standings.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Aruba with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Antigua and Barbuda have no confirmed team news ahead of this fixture. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details are available at this stage, with updates expected closer to kick-off.

Aruba are in a similar position, with no coach, lineup, injury, or suspension information confirmed. Further squad news will be added when it becomes available.

Form

Antigua and Barbuda have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Anguilla in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also recorded a 5-0 victory over the same opponents earlier in the campaign. Their defeats came against Guyana, 4-1 in a friendly, and Aruba, 1-0 in Nations League play. Across five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded six.

Aruba have won three of their last five, losing one and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Anguilla in the Nations League, and they have also beaten Antigua and Barbuda 1-0 and Liechtenstein 4-1 in that run. Their only heavy defeat came against Curacao, where they lost 4-0. Across five matches, Aruba scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Aruba hold the edge in recent meetings between these two sides. The most recent encounter in this Nations League cycle ended 1-0 to Aruba, and the sides also drew 0-0 in a friendly in November 2025. Going back further, Antigua and Barbuda won 2-1 at home in the 2019 Nations League, while Aruba took a 2-3 victory in Antigua and Barbuda's backyard that same year. Across the four meetings in the dataset, the series is closely balanced, with Aruba winning two, Antigua and Barbuda winning one, and one draw.

Standings

C Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Aruba ABW 3 3 0 0 6 2 +4 9 W W W 2 Antigua and Barbuda ATG 3 2 0 1 8 1 +7 6 W W L 3 Anguilla AIA 4 0 0 4 2 13 -11 0 L L L L Promotion Possible Qualification to next stage

Aruba lead Group 2 of the CONCACAF Nations League, with Antigua and Barbuda in second place. The two sides are separated by a single position, making this fixture a direct contest for top spot in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Aruba today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: