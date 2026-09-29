CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 29 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Anguilla and Aruba will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Anguilla vs Aruba is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, FS2, Fox One, and ViX. Fubo subscribers can stream the match directly, while FS2 and Fox One provide traditional broadcast coverage. ViX offers an additional streaming option for Spanish-language audiences.

Anguilla and Aruba meet in Group 2 of the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides looking to make their mark in a tight group table.

Anguilla come into this fixture having struggled for results, and their recent form makes for difficult reading. They have lost their last three matches and have yet to find their footing in this Nations League campaign.

Aruba arrive in a contrasting mood. They picked up a win in their opening Nations League fixture and carry genuine confidence into this contest.

The gap in recent form between these two sides is clear, and Aruba will feel they have the tools to back up that momentum here.

For those wanting to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are available below.

How to watch Anguilla vs Aruba with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Anguilla ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details to report at this stage.

Aruba are similarly without confirmed squad information, with no coach, lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Anguilla have won just one of their last five matches, suffering four defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 loss to Antigua and Barbuda in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also fell 4-0 to British Virgin Islands in a friendly earlier this year. Across those five games, they scored three goals and conceded 14. The sole bright spot was a 3-1 win away to Bahamas in March.

Aruba have been in considerably better shape, winning three of their last five. They beat Antigua and Barbuda 1-0 in their Nations League opener and earlier recorded a 4-1 victory over Liechtenstein. Their only heavy defeat in this run came against Curacao, where they lost 4-0. Across five matches, Aruba scored eight goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Anguilla and Aruba. This fixture will provide its own reference point going forward.

Standings

C Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Antigua and Barbuda ATG 2 1 0 1 5 1 +4 3 W L 2 Aruba ABW 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Anguilla AIA 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0 L Promotion Possible Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Nations League Group 2, Aruba currently sit in second place, one position above Anguilla, who are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Anguilla vs Aruba today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: