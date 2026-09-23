UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Estadi de la FAF

Today's game between Andorra and Malta will kick off at Sep 24, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Andorra vs Malta is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Andorra host Malta at the Estadi de la FAF in a UEFA Nations League D fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides.

Andorra sit top of Group 1, with Malta currently in third place. The gap between them gives this match a clear competitive edge, with the hosts looking to consolidate their position and Malta needing a result to stay in contention.

Coach Koldo's Andorra side have shown mixed form in recent friendlies but will draw confidence from their league standing and home advantage at the Estadi de la FAF.

Malta, managed by Emilio De Leo, arrive having won their most recent outing and will be looking to carry that momentum into a difficult away fixture.

These two sides have met four times in Nations League competition alone, producing tight, low-scoring affairs. Neither team tends to give much away.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, read on.

How to watch Andorra vs Malta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Andorra are managed by Koldo, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Malta head coach Emilio De Leo also has no confirmed squad news available at this stage. Further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

Andorra head into this fixture having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Kosovo, and they also fell to Montenegro and Iraq in that run. A 2-0 win over Liechtenstein and a goalless draw with San Marino were the brighter moments. Across those five games, Andorra scored two goals and conceded six.

Malta's recent record shows one win and four defeats from their last five outings. They beat Azerbaijan 2-0 in their most recent match, but losses to Slovakia, Luxembourg twice, and Poland tell a more difficult story. Malta scored four goals across those five games and conceded eight, including a 3-0 defeat to Luxembourg in Nations League qualifying.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in November 2024, a Nations League D fixture played in Malta. Before that, Andorra hosted Malta in September 2024 and lost 1-0. Across the last five meetings on record, Malta hold the stronger overall record, including a 3-1 win in 2020. Three of the five encounters have ended level or goalless, underlining the tight, cautious nature of this rivalry.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Andorra AND 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Gibraltar GIB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Malta MAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff

In UEFA Nations League D Group 1, Andorra currently sit first while Malta are in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Andorra vs Malta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: