Liga Profesional - Game Week 6 21 Aug 2026 - 13:30

Today's game between Aldosivi and Union will kick-off at Aug 21, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Aldosivi vs Union is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms carry Liga Profesional coverage, giving fans streaming options for this fixture.

Aldosivi host Union in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs desperate to arrest a run of poor results that has left them rooted in the lower reaches of their respective groups.

Israel Damonte's Aldosivi come into this fixture in wretched form. Three consecutive Liga Profesional defeats have piled pressure on the Mar del Plata side, and they have yet to win at home in recent weeks. A draw against Tigre on August 15 offered little encouragement.

Union are not faring much better. Leonardo Madelon's side have won just once in their last five Liga Profesional matches, and a 1-0 defeat away to San Lorenzo in their most recent outing means they travel to the coast with little confidence to draw on.

With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of their respective Clausura and Apertura group tables, the points on offer here carry genuine weight. Neither side can afford another slip.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is tight, and recent meetings have been decided by fine margins. That pattern is likely to continue given the stakes and the fragile confidence in both camps.

For those wanting to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Aldosivi vs Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Aldosivi manager Israel Damonte has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Union coach Leonardo Madelon is in a similar position. No confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been listed at this stage, and further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Aldosivi have won zero, drawn two, and lost three of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Tigre on August 15. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Rosario Central and 1-2 to Gimnasia LP in back-to-back defeats. They also fell 1-0 to Barracas Central and drew 1-1 with Defensa y Justicia earlier in the run, scoring four goals and conceding four across those five fixtures.

Union have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their sole victory came against Lanus, a 2-1 win on August 6. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to San Lorenzo on August 15. They also lost 1-2 to Central Cordoba de Santiago and 2-0 to Gimnasia Mendoza, drawing 2-2 with Club Atletico Platense. Union scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on February 23, 2026, when Union beat Aldosivi 1-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture at Union's ground. Before that, Aldosivi won 2-1 at home against Union in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in the Liga Profesional, Aldosivi have won two and Union have won two, with one match ending level.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, Aldosivi sit 15th, while Union are placed 14th in Clausura Group A. In the Apertura standings, Aldosivi are 14th in Group B and Union sit 8th in Group A.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aldosivi vs Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: