Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 9 Oct 2026 - 13:30

Today's game between Aldosivi and Sarmiento will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Aldosivi vs Sarmiento is available to watch live via Fubo, TyC Sports, Fanatiz, and ViX. Details on how to access each service are listed below.

Aldosivi host Sarmiento in the Liga Profesional, with Javier Sanguinetti's side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent results in front of their own supporters.

Aldosivi come into this fixture having won two and lost three of their last five league matches. A 1-0 defeat to Huracan in their most recent outing will have stung, and Sanguinetti needs a response from his squad.

The hosts have shown they can score goals this season, but defensive fragility has cost them points at critical moments. Their 4-3 loss to Independiente Rivadavia earlier in the campaign is a result that continues to define how opponents approach them.

Sarmiento arrive under Facundo Sava with their own inconsistencies to address. The visitors have not found a settled run of form, and this fixture presents an opportunity to collect points against a side that has struggled for defensive solidity.

In the Clausura Group B standings, Sarmiento hold the stronger position, while Aldosivi sit deep in the lower half and need points to move clear of trouble.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Aldosivi vs Sarmiento live.

How to watch Aldosivi vs Sarmiento with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Javier Sanguinetti has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and full squad updates are expected to be provided closer to kick-off. No probable lineup has been released by the home side at this stage.

Facundo Sava's Sarmiento are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues listed. Updates on the away squad will be added as they become available.

Form

Aldosivi head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five Liga Profesional outings, with no draws in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Huracan, following a 1-0 win over Atletico Tucuman. A 3-1 victory over Banfield showed their attacking threat, but a 4-3 loss to Independiente Rivadavia exposed the defensive vulnerabilities that have appeared repeatedly this season. Across those five matches, Aldosivi have scored eight goals and conceded eight, a record that reflects a side with genuine attacking output but real fragility at the back.

Sarmiento have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Liga Profesional fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Racing Club, though a 2-0 win over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and a 2-0 victory over Estudiantes earlier in the run show Sava's side can put games to bed. A 4-1 loss to Union represents the low point of that stretch. Sarmiento have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in March 2026, with Sarmiento winning 2-0 as the home side. That result followed an identical 2-0 Sarmiento victory in September 2025, also at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Sarmiento hold the stronger record with three wins to Aldosivi's one, with one draw — a 2-2 at Aldosivi's ground in March 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Sarmiento sit seventh while Aldosivi are fourteenth, a gap that reflects the contrasting pressures on both sides coming into this fixture. The Apertura Group B standings tell a similar story, with Aldosivi again in fourteenth and Sarmiento in eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aldosivi vs Sarmiento today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: