How to watch today's Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al-Sadd and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Sadd will take on Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League group stage at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.

Al Hilal can climb back to the top of the group standings with a win in this fixture. They have won their first four games.

Al Sadd are also unbeaten in the group stage, having won two and drawn two out of their four games.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal kick-off time

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al-Sadd team news

Pedro Miguel is sidelined for the hosts with a hamstring injury and Paulo Otávio is out due to ligament damage.

There are no other injury concerns in the camp ahead of their game against Al Hilal.

Al Hilal team news

As for Al Hilal, they will be without several key players, including Rúben Neves, Neymar, and Malcom.

They will be hoping the available roster can help keep the unbeaten run intact.

