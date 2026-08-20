Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2 21 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al Ittihad will kick-off at Aug 21, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options for this Saudi Pro League match are listed below.

Al Qadsiah host Al Ittihad at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar in a Saudi Pro League fixture that carries weight for both clubs early in the new season.

Brendan Rodgers' Al Qadsiah arrive in strong form, having won their opening Pro League match and backed it up with a convincing King Cup victory. The home side will be eager to build on those results in front of their own supporters.

Al Ittihad, managed by Jens Wissing, enter this fixture off the back of a 3-0 King Cup win over Al Najma, though their Pro League campaign began with a 1-1 draw against Al Kholood. The Tigers are still finding their rhythm under their new coach.

These two sides met in the final game of last season's Pro League, with Al Qadsiah running out 5-1 winners at Al Ittihad's ground. That result will not have been forgotten in the Ittihad camp.

Al Ittihad also navigated their AFC Champions League Elite qualification campaign with a 4-1 win over Al-Jazira, which adds to the fixture load Wissing must manage across the early weeks of the season.

Both clubs have already qualified for the King Cup round of 16, with the draw for that stage scheduled for August 20, adding another layer of competition context to the weeks ahead.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Qadsiah are managed by Brendan Rodgers. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no confirmed lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Al Ittihad are led by Jens Wissing. As with their opponents, no injury or suspension details have been confirmed at this stage, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Al Qadsiah head into this fixture with four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 King Cup victory over Al Taee on August 17. They also beat Al Shabab 3-1 in the Pro League on August 13, and ended last season with a 5-1 win over Al Ittihad and a 2-0 victory over Al Hazem. Their only defeat in that run came against Levante in a pre-season friendly, 1-0.

Al Ittihad have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. They beat Al Najma 3-0 in the King Cup on August 18 and defeated Al-Jazira 4-1 in AFC Champions League Elite qualification on August 11. They drew 1-1 with Al Kholood in the Pro League opener and 2-2 with Malaga in a friendly. Their only loss in that stretch was the 5-1 Pro League defeat to Al Qadsiah in May.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Saudi Pro League on May 21, 2026, when Al Qadsiah won 5-1 at Al Ittihad's ground. Before that, Al Qadsiah won 2-1 at home in January 2026. Al Ittihad's last win in this fixture was a 3-1 King Cup victory in May 2025, and they also won 3-1 in the Pro League in October 2024. Across the last five meetings, Al Qadsiah hold three wins to Al Ittihad's two.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Qadsiah currently sit fourth while Al Ittihad are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: