Saudi Pro League - Game Week 4 30 Aug 2026 - 14:00 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al-Faisaly will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Faisaly is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus. TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Al Qadsiah host Al-Faisaly at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar in a Saudi Pro League fixture that pits a side building genuine top-half momentum against a team fighting to climb off the bottom of the table.

Brendan Rodgers' side have settled into the 2026-27 season with purpose. A 2-0 win over Neom SC in their most recent league outing — sealed by goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Matteo Retegui — moved Al Qadsiah to fifth in the standings and underlined the quality Rodgers has assembled in the Eastern Province.

Reijnders, who joined from Manchester City in a deal that cost Al Qadsiah around 60 million euros, has wasted no time making his mark. The Dutch midfielder scored on his league debut and has quickly established himself as a focal point of the side's attacking play.

Al-Faisaly arrive in far less comfortable circumstances. Giovanni Solinas's team sit 16th in the Saudi Pro League and have won none of their last four competitive matches. A 1-1 draw with Al Fateh FC last time out was their only point across that run.

The visitors do carry some attacking threat. Theo Bunjongunda and Alexandre Mendy have both found the net in the league this season, giving Solinas options in the final third despite the team's broader struggles.

For Al Qadsiah, a home win would consolidate their position in the top half and continue a positive start to what looks like a competitive campaign under Rodgers. Al-Faisaly need points urgently if they are to avoid an early-season crisis.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Saudi Pro League match live.

How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al-Faisaly with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Qadsiah are managed by Brendan Rodgers. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side at this stage, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Al-Faisaly head coach Giovanni Solinas has also not confirmed any injury or suspension concerns ahead of the trip to Khobar. No projected XI is available at this time. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Al Qadsiah head into this fixture with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Saudi Pro League victory over Neom SC on August 24. They also beat Al Taee 5-0 in the King Cup and defeated Al Shabab 3-1 in the league during that run. Their only league defeat came against Al Ittihad, losing 1-0 on August 21. Across those five games, Al Qadsiah scored 11 goals and conceded three.

Al-Faisaly's recent form tells a different story. They have taken just one point from their last four competitive matches, drawing 1-1 with Al Fateh FC on August 26 after three consecutive defeats. Those losses included a 2-0 reverse against Neom SC in the league and a 3-1 King Cup exit to the same opponents. Their heaviest result in the sequence was a 4-2 league defeat to Al Hilal on August 14. Al-Faisaly scored four goals and conceded ten across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 29, 2021, when Al-Faisaly won 2-1 at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in a Saudi Pro League fixture. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Al-Faisaly hold the stronger record with two wins to Al Qadsiah's one, with two draws. Al-Faisaly have scored nine goals in those meetings, with Al Qadsiah netting seven.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Qadsiah currently sit fifth while Al-Faisaly are 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al-Faisaly today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: