Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 9:00 AM.

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

AFC Bournemouth host Sunderland at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Marco Rose's Cherries arrive off the back of a perfect Europa League night at home, having beaten Sturm Graz 3-0 to make it two wins from two in continental competition. The mood around the club is notably brighter in Europe than in the Premier League, where a 5-1 defeat at Chelsea last weekend served as a sharp reminder of the gap between Bournemouth and the division's top sides.

Sunderland come into this fixture carrying their own mixed bag of results. Regis Le Bris's side won 1-2 away at Torreense in the Europa League on Thursday, showing they can deliver when it matters on the road in Europe. Their Premier League form, though, has been a concern — a 2-0 defeat to Brighton last weekend leaves them sitting just one place above Bournemouth in the standings.

Both clubs are in a stretch of the season where points in the league are becoming urgent. Bournemouth have conceded freely in domestic competition, while Sunderland have shipped nine goals across their last five matches in all competitions.

The head-to-head record between these sides is tight, with their most recent Premier League meeting ending 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium in February 2026. Sunderland claimed a 3-2 win at the Stadium of Light in November 2025, so there is no shortage of recent needle between the two clubs.

TV channel and live stream details for AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland are listed below.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose names a projected XI that includes Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a back four of Adrien Truffert, Adam Smith, Antonio Silva, and James Hill. Ryan Christie, Tyler Adams, and Rayan are expected in midfield, with David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson leading the attack. Bournemouth will be without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury, with no suspensions reported.

For Sunderland, Regis Le Bris is expected to deploy Robin Roefs in goal behind a back five of Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Trai Hume, Kevin Danso, and Noah Sadiki. Granit Xhaka and Luke O'Nien are set to operate in central midfield alongside Enzo Le Fee, with Nilson Angulo and Wilson Isidor providing the attacking threat. Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, and Thomas Meunier are all sidelined with injury, and no suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

Bournemouth head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Europa League win over Sturm Graz at the Vitality Stadium, which followed a 5-1 Premier League defeat at Chelsea. Rose's side beat Real Sociedad 2-1 away in Europe earlier in the run but have lost two of their three Premier League fixtures across the five matches, conceding seven goals in total while scoring nine.

Sunderland arrive with two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Europa League victory away at Torreense, though that followed a 2-0 Premier League loss at Brighton and a 5-3 defeat to Manchester City before that. Le Bris's side have scored five goals and conceded nine across the five-match run, with wins over Torreense and AZ Alkmaar their only bright spots.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League in February 2026. Before that, Sunderland won 3-2 at the Stadium of Light in November 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches — all played in the Premier League — Sunderland have the better of the recent exchanges, though the series also includes a run of results stretching back to 2016 that reflects how evenly matched these clubs have been over time.

Standings

In the Premier League, Bournemouth sit 18th and Sunderland are 17th — meaning both sides are in the relegation zone and facing the prospect of a bottom-of-the-table clash that could have significant consequences for their survival ambitions as the season develops.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: