Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Bournemouth vs Leeds United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bournemouth host Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits one of the division's form sides against a team quietly building something credible in west Yorkshire.

Marco Rose's Cherries arrive on the back of a remarkable run. Five wins from five across all competitions, including a 3-0 dismantling of Manchester United at Old Trafford and a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan, have made Bournemouth one of the most watchable teams in the country right now.

Leeds sit seventh in the table after eight matches, a respectable return for a side adjusting to life back in the top flight. Daniel Farke's team have shown they can grind out results, drawing 0-0 at Sunderland in their most recent outing and holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw the week before.

Much of Leeds' defensive resilience has been built around goalkeeper James Trafford, the £40 million summer signing from Manchester City's academy who Farke has publicly tipped as a future England number one. His shot-stopping at the Stadium of Light last weekend underlined why the club invested so heavily in the position.

At the other end, Bournemouth's attacking depth has been a constant threat. Justin Kluivert and Evanilson lead a forward line capable of punishing any defensive lapse, and the Vitality Stadium has become a difficult venue to visit this season.

Bournemouth sit 13th in the standings, but their form over the past five matches tells a very different story. This is a side with momentum, European commitments, and the confidence that comes from beating elite opposition. Leeds will need to be at their best to take anything from the south coast.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth vs Leeds United live.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose will be without Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, Veljko Milosavljevic, and Alex Toth through injury. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. Rose's projected XI reads: Djordje Petrovic; Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, James Hill, Adam Smith; Rayan, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier; Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams; Evanilson.

For Leeds, Daniel Farke is missing Mateo Joseph and Joe Rodon through injury, with no suspensions to report. The away side's projected XI is: James Trafford; Nico Elvedi, Tarik Muharemovic, James Justin; Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Jayden Bogle; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Wilson; Noah Okafor. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Bournemouth head into this match having won all five of their last five fixtures across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding none in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 Premier League win at Manchester United, and they also beat AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League and Aston Villa 3-0 in the Carabao Cup during that sequence.

Leeds have taken four points from their last five Premier League matches, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Sunderland, and they held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw the week prior. Leeds beat Newcastle United 4-1 in September but have lost once, 2-1 at Arsenal, during this run. Across the five matches, Leeds have scored six goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League in April 2026. The previous encounter, played at Elland Road in September 2025, also finished 2-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, neither side holds a clear advantage, with the most lopsided result a 4-1 Bournemouth home win in April 2023.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Bournemouth currently sit 13th while Leeds United are in seventh place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: