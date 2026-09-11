Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 AM.

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN and Peacock, with Fubo also carrying the match via its streaming platform. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

AFC Bournemouth host Brentford at Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits two sides with contrasting early-season narratives against each other.

Marco Rose's Bournemouth arrive at this fixture searching for a first league win of the campaign. Three matches in, the Cherries have drawn twice and lost once in the top flight, though a 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City last week — capped by a Ryan Christie hat-trick — gave Rose his first competitive win in charge and some much-needed momentum.

That cup result followed a frustrating 2-2 draw at St James' Park, where Bournemouth led by two goals before conceding twice in the closing stages. The inability to see out results has been a defining and damaging trait so far this season.

Brentford, managed by Keith Andrews, come into this match in strong form. The Bees sit fifth in the Premier League table and have lost none of their last five competitive matches, with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur among the highlights of an impressive opening to the campaign.

Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Sunderland, a result that halted a run of back-to-back wins. Andrews will want a response at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth have home advantage and the backing of their own supporters, but Brentford's form makes them a difficult proposition. Both teams have reasons to push for three points.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose names a projected XI of Djordje Petrovic, Adam Smith, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, James Hill, Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Rayan, and Evanilson. Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury.

Keith Andrews is expected to deploy Caoimhin Kelleher, Keane Lewis-Potter, Michael Kayode, Jannik Schuster, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Kevin Schade, Mamadou Sangare, Dango Ouattara, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Igor Thiago. Brentford are missing Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, Mathias Jensen, Joshua Dasilva, and Nathan Collins. Neither side has any players suspended.

Form

Bournemouth's last five matches read W1 D2 L2. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City, and before that a 2-2 Premier League draw against Newcastle United. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 at Everton and lost 2-1 to Manchester City. Across the five matches, the Cherries scored nine goals and conceded six.

Brentford head into this fixture with a W3 D2 L0 record from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Sunderland in the Premier League, while a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur remains the standout result. The Bees also won 6-1 against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. Brentford scored 13 goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 3, 2026, when the two clubs played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at Vitality Stadium. Before that, Brentford won 4-1 at home against Bournemouth on December 27, 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brentford hold the advantage with three wins to Bournemouth's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford currently sit fifth, while AFC Bournemouth are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: