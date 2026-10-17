Serie A - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 12:00 San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Atalanta will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Milan vs Atalanta is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, Telemundo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock.

Milan host Atalanta at San Siro in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Ruben Amorim's side arrive on the back of a statement performance in Europe, dismantling Salzburg 4-0 in the Europa League with a youthful lineup that delivered well beyond expectations. Alpha Cisse's hat-trick was the standout moment, but the performances of Omari Hutchinson, Ardon Jashari, and Davide Bartesaghi gave Amorim plenty to consider as he shapes his squad hierarchy.

Yet questions remain about Milan's consistency in Serie A, where they drew 1-1 with Sassuolo before the European break. Amorim has made clear that no place in the squad is guaranteed, and the Atalanta match offers another chance to sharpen the picture.

Atalanta come into this one with momentum of their own. Maurizio Sarri's side opened their Conference League campaign with a 3-1 win over Pafos, with Elmas, Raspadori, and Scamacca all finding the net. The result was positive, though it came at a cost — Raspadori picked up a muscular injury after scoring from the penalty spot and was forced off after just 21 minutes.

That injury concern adds pressure to an already stretched Atalanta squad. Sarri is managing a significant list of absentees, and the trip to San Siro will test the depth of his options in attack.

In the league table, Milan sit in sixth while Atalanta are in tenth — both sides with ground to make up on the pacesetters and plenty of incentive to take three points here.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Milan vs Atalanta.

How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Amorim is without Pietro Terracciano, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Matteo Gabbia through injury. His projected XI is built around Mike Maignan in goal, with Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, and Mario Gila in defence, Adrien Rabiot, Yunus Musah, and Pervis Estupinan in midfield, and Diego Moreira, Samuel Chukwueze, and Christian Pulisic supporting Goncalo Ramos up front. Ramos returns to the XI having scored against Salzburg in midweek.

Atalanta's injury list is lengthy. Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou, Thomas Pompei, Giorgio Scalvini, Raoul Bellanova, and Kamaldeen Sulemana are all out, and Raspadori's status is now uncertain following the muscular problem he suffered against Pafos. Eljif Elmas is suspended. Sarri's projected lineup includes Marco Carnesecchi in goal, with Nicola Zalewski, Thomas Kristensen, Davide Zappacosta, and Sead Kolasinac in defence, Franck Kessie and Ederson in midfield, Charles De Ketelaere behind Jonathan Rowe and Giacomo Raspadori — though Raspadori's availability may be updated closer to kick-off — and Nikola Krstovic leading the line.

Form

Milan have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 4-0 demolition of Salzburg in the Europa League, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo in Serie A. In that run, Milan have scored 10 goals and conceded five, though their only defeat came against Benfica, who beat them 2-0 in Europe.

Atalanta have won two and lost three of their last five. The 3-1 Conference League win over Pafos is their most recent result, and before that they beat Venezia 3-1 in Serie A. However, three defeats in the previous three — against Juventus, Cagliari, and Roma — show a run of poor league form that Sarri will be eager to reverse. Atalanta have scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded nine, pointing to defensive vulnerabilities that Milan will look to target.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended with Atalanta winning 3-2 at San Siro in May 2026, a result that will give Sarri's side some confidence heading into this fixture. Across the last five encounters, Atalanta have the better of the series, with the head-to-head record showing a pattern of close, competitive matches — three of the five were decided by a single goal. Milan's home record in this fixture has been inconsistent, with Atalanta claiming victories at San Siro in two of the last three meetings there.

Standings

In Serie A, Milan currently sit sixth while Atalanta are tenth. Both clubs are chasing ground on the top four, making this a match where dropped points would be costly for either side's ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: