How to watch 2025 WWE NXT Stand & Deliver: Livestream, start time, full card and schedule

Widely regarded as The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania has hosted some of the biggest icons in wrestling history, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Batista, John Cena, and even Sting. For many professional wrestlers, reaching that stage is the culmination of years of dedication and hard work.

However, for the rising stars of NXT, Stand & Deliver serves as their first true proving ground on the road to WrestleMania. This year’s event promises high stakes and intense competition.

NXT Champion Oba Femi faces his toughest challenge yet, defending his title in a Triple Threat Match against Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans.

Meanwhile, a Ladder Match will determine the next Women’s North American Champion after Stephanie Vaquer relinquished the belt on the April 1 episode of WWE NXT. NXT General Manager Ava announced the high-stakes contest, with Zaria and Kelani Jordan securing spots in the match by defeating Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez, respectively.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When and where is 2025 WWE NXT Stand & Deliver?

Date: Saturday, Apr 19, 2025

Saturday, Apr 19, 2025 Time: 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT

12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

The 2025 WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025. It will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 Card In T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (4/19/2025)

NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je'Von Evans

Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je'Von Evans NXT Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. TBD

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. TBD NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder match: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

How to watch 2025 WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE's top-tier events, including NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, are available exclusively on Peacock for viewers in the United States. The event is accessible with both the Premium and Premium Plus subscriptions.

However, opting for the ad-free Premium Plus plan won't eliminate commercials during live WWE broadcasts, as advertisements remain a standard part of the viewing experience.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

