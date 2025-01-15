How to Watch 2025 Polynesian Bowl: Live Stream High School Football, TV Channel

A star-studded high school football all-star game featuring 100 of the nation's top prospects takes center stage as the 2025 Polynesian Bowl kicks off at Kūnuiākea Stadium in Honolulu.
Game Details
The 2025 Polynesian Bowl will kick off from Kūnuiākea Stadium, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Honolulu, HI at 9 pm ET/ 4 pm HT on Friday, Jan. 17.
|Date
|Friday, January 17, 2025
|Time
|9:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm HT
|Venue & Location
|Kūnuiākea Stadium, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Honolulu, HI
|TV Channel
|NFL Network
|Stream
Fubo
Coaching Matchup
Team Makai (Ocean)
- Head Coach: Gary Kubiak
- Former Denver Broncos head coach
- Three-time Super Bowl champion as coordinator
Team Mauka (Mountain)
- Head Coach: Ron Rivera
- Former Washington Commanders head coach
- Two-time NFL Coach of the Year
Game Overview
This prestigious all-star game showcases the next generation of football talent, featuring both Polynesian and non-Polynesian ancestry players. Many participants have gone on to successful NFL careers, with past MVPs including current NFL star Puka Nacua and recent Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
How to watch Polynesian Bowl on TV and stream live online
The game will air live in primetime on NFL Network, featuring extensive coverage of this showcase event. The broadcast will highlight both the exceptional athletic talent and the rich cultural significance of the game.
Cord cutters and those interested in following the action online can stream the game live on Fubo, which offers a free trial to first-time users.
Additional Events
The game is part of the larger Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend, which includes the Class of 2025 induction ceremony honoring Chris Kemoeatu, Jim Nicholson, and Kalani Sitake.
Regional restrictions may apply.