How to Watch 2025 Polynesian Bowl: Live Stream High School Football, TV Channel

A star-studded high school football all-star game featuring 100 of the nation's top prospects takes center stage as the 2025 Polynesian Bowl kicks off at Kūnuiākea Stadium in Honolulu.

Game Details

The 2025 Polynesian Bowl will kick off from Kūnuiākea Stadium, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Honolulu, HI at 9 pm ET/ 4 pm HT on Friday, Jan. 17.

Date Friday, January 17, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm HT Venue & Location Kūnuiākea Stadium, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, Honolulu, HI TV Channel NFL Network Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Coaching Matchup

Team Makai (Ocean)

Head Coach: Gary Kubiak

Former Denver Broncos head coach

Three-time Super Bowl champion as coordinator

Team Mauka (Mountain)

Head Coach: Ron Rivera

Former Washington Commanders head coach

Two-time NFL Coach of the Year

Game Overview

This prestigious all-star game showcases the next generation of football talent, featuring both Polynesian and non-Polynesian ancestry players. Many participants have gone on to successful NFL careers, with past MVPs including current NFL star Puka Nacua and recent Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

How to watch Polynesian Bowl on TV and stream live online

The game will air live in primetime on NFL Network, featuring extensive coverage of this showcase event. The broadcast will highlight both the exceptional athletic talent and the rich cultural significance of the game.

Cord cutters and those interested in following the action online can stream the game live on Fubo, which offers a free trial to first-time users. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99, a $30 savings.

Additional Events

The game is part of the larger Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend, which includes the Class of 2025 induction ceremony honoring Chris Kemoeatu, Jim Nicholson, and Kalani Sitake.

Regional restrictions may apply.