How to watch today’s Washington vs Utah NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Huskies will meet the Utah Utes to open the thrilling NCAAM game on December 29, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT.

The Huskies average 83.3 points per game, while the Utes are close behind with 82.4. Utah allows 78.8 points per game, while Washington allows 71.7 points.

The Huskies have 39.0 rebounds per game compared to Utah's 31.9, while Utah has been shooting 48.0% from the floor compared to Washington's 44.9%. Washington averages 14.1 assists per game, while Utah averages 15.2.

Washington Huskies vs Utah Utes: Date and tip-off time

Date December 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue Alaska Airlines Arena Location Seattle, Washington

Washington Huskies team news

Hannes Steinbach averages 17.9 points per game while grabbing 12.1 rebounds, making 74.0% of his free-throw attempts, and shooting an effective 59.0% from the field.

JJ Mandaquit averages just 1.4 turnovers per game while contributing 3.8 assists in 22.3 minutes.

Wesley Yates III shoots 39.5% from the field and contributes 14.9 points, 0.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Utah Utes team news

Terrence Brown shoots 78.2% from the free-throw line and 45.8% from the field, averaging 21.5 points a game.

Keanu Dawes averages 9.3 rebounds per game, comprising 7.0 defensive and 2.3 offensive rebounds.

Don McHenry shoots an effective 49.0% from the field and contributes 19.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Washington Huskies and Utah Utes head-to-head record

The past five head-to-head encounters between Washington and Utah have resulted in a combination of high-scoring games and momentum swings. Utah has demonstrated its ability to dominate the battle with victories like the 95–90 outcome on January 1, 2024, and the 86–61 blowout in January 2023, while Washington has won three of the previous five, including a commanding 98–73 victory on January 28, 2024.

This match is expected to be fast-paced and offensive once more, with at least one side scoring 80 points or more in four of the five games. The result will depend on which team can maintain defensive consistency while matching the other's scoring streaks.