Wales vs Gibraltar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Wales and Gibraltar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Wales and Gibraltar will be preparing for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers when they face each other in an international friendly on Wednesday.

The Dragons have suffered both their losses in Group D in their last couple of outings at the European Championship qualifiers, and were held to a 1-1 draw with South Korea in a friendly earlier this month.

Whereas Gibraltar are already eliminated at the qualifiers after losing all of their five games so far. What's worse is that, apart from a 1-0 loss to Malta in a friendly, they have conceded 17 goals in those games and scored none.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wales vs Gibraltar kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Racecourse Ground

The international friendly match between Wales and Gibraltar will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on October 11 in the United Kingdom (UK).

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS2 and is available to stream online live through fuboTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

Wales boss Rob Page will exercise caution while picking his lineup for the friendly given that Aaron Ramsey and Brennan Johnson are already out injured.

As such, one can expect debuts for the likes of Reagan Poole and Owen Beck, while Josh Sheehan could start ahead of Jordan James in midfield.

With David Brooks likely to be handed an opportunity up front, Connor Roberts can continue in the XI, while defender Ben Davies wears the armband.

Wales possible XI: A. Davies; Poole, Lockyer, B. Davies; Roberts, Sheehan, Levitt, Beck; Brooks, Broadhead; Bradshaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, A. Davies Defenders: B. Davies, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams, Lockyer, Beck, Poole, Low Midfielders: Wilson, Ampadu, Brooks, Levitt, Burns, James, Sheehan, Harris, Savage Forwards: James, Moore, Bradshaw, Broadhead, Cullen

Gibraltar team news

As for Gibraltar, coach Julio Cesar Ribas will be looking to play for some pride and hence will try to pick his best XI here.

Right-back Jayce Olivero has been brought in to replace Niels Hartman in the squad.

Wycombe Wanderers forward Tjay De Barr is set to feature in attack.

Gibraltar possible XI: Coleing; Olivero, Britto, R. Chipolina, Mouelhi; Jolley, Sergeant; Ronan, Pozo, Walker; De Barr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coleing, Banda, Lopez Defenders: R. Chipolina, J. Chipolina, Sergeant, Olivero, Annesley, Mouelhi, Britto, Jolley, Hartman, Santos, K. Chipolina Midfielders: Walker, Hernandez, Ronan, Badr, Pozo, Ballantine, De Haro Forwards: Casciaro, De Barr, Coombes, El Hmidi, Peacock, Ruiz

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations face each other across all competitions.

