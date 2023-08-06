'We had a great gameplan' - Vlatko Andonovski reflects on USWNT's World Cup shock exit and reveals his message to players

Vlatko Andonowski reacts as his team, the defending champions, USWNT are knocked out of the Women's World Cup by Sweden.

USWNT lose to Sweden

Beaten on penalties

Andonovski speaks about the game

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT were the overwhelming favourites for the Women's World Cup coming into the tournament. However, after the Andonovski-led side barely got across the line in the group stages, the final blow was delivered by the Swedish Women's team who beat the Americans on penalties after a goalless affair in regulation and extra-time. The USWNT dominated major parts of the game yet lacked the proper finishing touch to get over the line.

WHAT THEY SAID: Andonovski, speaking after the game during the media rounds, said his side did everything right but were just unfortunate with the result.

"I thought that we had a great gameplan, great strategy, we executed the game plan, we had the right personnel on the field to execute the game plan and if I had to coach this group, this game, all over again, I’d probably do the same," he said.

When asked about his future with the USWNT, he said: "Someone just pointed out how hurt the players are going through the mixed zone... I think it's selfish to think about me, my future, what I'm going to do when we have 20-year-old players going through this."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The USWNT coach also spoke to Fox about his pride in his players and the message he had for his team after the loss.

"So proud of the team, so proud of the girls, of the women on the field and everybody outside. I mean, I know they were criticized or we were criticized for the way we played. And I know we were criticized for different moments in the group stage. I think we came out today and showed what we're all about. They showed grit, resilience, the fight and the bravery. They showed everything that we could to win the game. And unfortunately, soccer can be cruel sometimes," he said.

"The message is this. This is something we've worked on. This is something that we'ready ready for. We've been working on penalties for the last nine months, ten months, something like that. And it's just sometimes you know, sometimes, you're not going to hit the right one.

"First we look at this team. Five players that started the game are first time in the tournament. Young players like Naomi Girma, Emily Fox, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman. You know, these are players that will be here for years to come, for tournaments to come. This tournament is a great experience for them and I think they're dominate the next one together with the players that unfortunately couldn't make it like Mal Pugh and Catarina Macario. This team has got a very bright future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat has given the USWNT their worst-ever finish in the World Cup as they have never failed to reach the top three in the history of the tournament.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will now return home as the loss puts an end to their World Cup supremacy. The winners Sweden will next face off against Japan in the quarter-finals.