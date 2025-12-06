How to watch Virginia vs Duke NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Duke Blue Devils (7–5) and No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers (10–2) square off on Saturday in Charlotte, with the ACC Championship trophy on the line.

Duke punched its ticket to the title game by finishing the regular season on a high note. After dropping three of four, the Blue Devils steadied the ship and closed with back-to-back wins over North Carolina and Wake Forest, pushing them to 7–5 overall and 6–2 in conference play.

Virginia, meanwhile, arrives in Charlotte as the ACC’s regular-season champion. The Cavaliers capped off their campaign by edging archrival Virginia Tech, securing a second straight victory and improving to 10–2 overall and 7–1 in ACC action. Now they’ll look to finish the job and add a championship banner to an already impressive season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Virginia vs Duke NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Virginia vs Duke: Date and tip-off time

Virginia Cavaliers will face off against Duke Blue Devils in an exciting NCAAF game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Bank of America Stadium.

Date Saturday, December 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Virginia vs Duke on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cavaliers and the Blue Devils live on ABC nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Virginia vs Duke team news & key performers

Virginia Cavaliers team news

Chandler Morris has led the offense with 236 completions on 358 attempts for 2,586 yards, tossing 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 248 rushing yards and five scores with his legs. Backups Daniel Kaelin (30-of-52, 339 yards, TD, INT, 72 rush yards) and Cole Geer (2-for-2, 8 yards, 15 rush yards) offer depth when needed.

J’Mari Taylor headlines the ground attack with 207 carries for 997 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison Waylee (87 for 422 and 5 TDs), Xavier Brown (51 for 241 and a TD) and Noah Vaughn (23 for 174) give the Cavaliers a deep and productive rushing corps.

Through the air, Trell Harris has been the top weapon with 56 receptions for 809 yards and five touchdowns. Cam Ross follows with 43 catches for 459 yards and two scores, while Jahmal Edrine (39 for 484 and a TD), Taylor (39 for 219), tight end Sage Ennis (18 for 179 and 5 TDs), Dakota Twitty (11 for 129) and Kameron Courtney (23 for 226) all play meaningful roles in the passing game.

Kicker Will Betridge has been rock-solid, drilling all 46 extra-point attempts and converting 20 of 24 field goals, with a long of 47.

Duke Blue Devils team news

Darian Mensah has been the engine of Duke’s offense all season, completing 286 of 424 passes for 3,450 yards with an impressive 28 touchdowns against only four interceptions, plus a rushing TD for good measure. Behind him, Henry Belin IV has seen limited action, going 2-for-5 through the air with 22 passing yards and 15 more on the ground.

In the backfield, Nate Sheppard sets the tone with 157 carries for 865 yards and nine touchdowns. Anderson Castle (94 carries, 435 yards, 11 TDs) has been a reliable red-zone hammer, while Jaquez Moore (39 carries, 192 yards, TD) rounds out the rotation.

Out wide, Cooper Barkate has emerged as the go-to playmaker, hauling in 63 passes for 978 yards and six scores. Que’Sean Brown (52 catches, 665 yards, 3 TDs) and Sahmir Hagans (35 catches, 432 yards, 6 TDs) provide steady production, while tight end Jeremiah Hasley (31 for 385 and 3 TDs), Andrel Anthony (26 for 246 and 5 TDs) and Sheppard (30 for 235 and a TD) give Mensah plenty of capable targets. Kicker Todd Pelino has been automatic on PATs (47-for-47) and steady on field goals (12-for-17, long of 49).