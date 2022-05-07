Villarreal vs Sevilla: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Villarreal will hope to put their Champions League heartbreak behind them and refocus on the race for Europe in La Liga when they welcome high-flying Sevilla on Sunday.

Watch Villarreal vs Sevilla on fuboTV (try for free)

The Yellow Submarine may have fallen at the semi-final hurdle, but they still have a job to do on the domestic front - but it will not be an easy task taking points off a top-four rival.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Villarreal vs Sevilla Date May 8, 2022 Times 10:15am ET, 7:15am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), La Liga matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN Deportes fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Villarreal roster Goalkeepers Asenjo, Rulli, Iker Defenders Mario, Albiol, Torres, Foyth, Estupinan, A. Moreno, Mandi, Aurier, De la Fuente, Cabrera Midfielders Parejo, Capoue, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Lo Celso, Coquelin, Pena, Gomez, Pedraza, Iosifov, Garcia, Ruiz Forwards G. Moreno, Alccer, Danjuma, Dia, Pino, Jackson, Arana

Unai Emery's latest cup king run is at an end, but the Villarreal boss has no time to rest - he must ensure that his side are in Europe next season too.

They currently sit on the outside looking in at the top six and the race for continental football - but a big win against a fellow rival will go a long way to boosting his side's prospects.

Predicted Villarreal starting XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Lo Celso, Parejo, Capoue, Chukwueze; Moreno, Dia.

Position Sevilla roster Goalkeepers Dmitrovic, Bono, Diaz, Pastor, Flores Defenders Montiel, Augustinsson, Rekik, Navas, Acuna, Carlos, Kounde, Perez, Carmona, Fattore, Salas Midfielders Ocampos, Gudelj, Suso, Jordan, Corona, Rakitic, Lamela, Delaney, Torres, Gomez, Fernando, Cruz, Sanchez, Ortiz, Zarzana, Quintana Forwards El Haddadi, Mir, En-Nesyri, Martial, Romero

With second place still to play for behind newly minted champions Real Madrid, Sevilla will look at the very least to book their passage into the Champions League next term as they continue the run-in.

They'll fancy their prospects even against the Yellow Submarine too, with their hosts likely to be facing the emotional comedown of their own European exit.

Predicted Sevilla starting XI: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna; Rakitic, Jordan; Lamela, Gomez, Ocampos; En-Nesyri.

Last five results

Villarreal results Sevilla results Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (May 3) Sevilla 1-1 Cadiz (Apr 29) Alaves 2-1 Villarreal (Apr 30) Levante 2-3 Sevilla (Apr 21) Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal (Apr 27) Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid (Apr 17) Villarreal 2-0 Valencia (Apr 19) Sevilla 4-2 Granada (Apr 8) Getafe 1-2 Villarreal (Apr 16) Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla (Apr 3)

Head-to-head