VIDEO: West Ham legend Michail Antonio joins Adebayo Akinfenwa for episode two of the Beast Mode On Podcast

The 35-year-old opens up on the harrowing car crash he was involved in back in 2024, as well as his toughest opponents and much more

In the second episode of GOAL's brand new Beast Mode On Podcast, Adebayo Akinfenwa sits down with West Ham's record Premier League goalscorer, Michail Antonio.

The forward, who made over 300 appearances for the Hammers and scored a total of 83 goals, discusses the horror car crash incident from December 2024 that almost cost him his life, as well as his duels with some of the Premier League's top players and how he clashed with Slaven Bilic over his frustrations at regularly being asked to play at right-back.

