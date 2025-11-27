VIDEO: Watch Arne Slot's press conference after Liverpool's catastrophic 4-1 loss to PSV as Reds boss admits he's in 'shock'

Arne Slot has expressed his complete shock at Liverpool's recent struggles, culminating in a devastating 4-1 loss at the hands of PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Watch the above video as the Dutchman explains that conceding an early goal hampered his side, given morale was already low after the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, and says it's "normal" that questions are being asked about his future ⬆️