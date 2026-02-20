Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+

VIDEO: 'Racism is everywhere' - Pep Guardiola calls for teachers & doctors to be paid more in effort to combat racism following Vinicius Junior abuse

Pep Guardiola wants to see teachers and doctors "paid a lot" in efforts to educate children and tackle the issue of racism in society. The Manchester City boss was asked for his reaction to the alleged racist abuse suffered by Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior during Tuesday's Champions League clash with Benfica.