VIDEO: Man Utd legend Dimitar Berbatov joins Front Three for epic Football Battle Royale quiz

In association with LiveScore Bet, one of the Premier League's greatest ever strikers joins the Front Three as Dimitar Berbatov takes on Ali and DSK in a Battle Royale quiz of epic proportions! Come for the quiz questions and answers, stay for Ali's BURN about the former Manchester United forward's silky first touch...