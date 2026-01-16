Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+

VIDEO: Liam Rosenior reveals he held meeting to tell Chelsea players to 'wash your hands' amid spread of virus

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that he held a meeting with the club's playing staff to instruct them to properly wash their hands. Speaking during a press conference ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with London rivals Brentford, the ex-Strasbourg boss explained how he's trying to contain a virus that threatens to rip through his first-team squad