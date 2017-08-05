VIDEO: Le Havre's Julan scores Neymar-esque goal

Ligue 2 fans were treated to a brilliant strike as the 21-year-old forward dribbled past defenders before scoring from a tight angle against Auxerre

Neymar has arrived in Paris to play for Ligue 1 giants PSG. A lot is expected from the Brazilian after his world record transfer, but French football is already used to having talented stars scoring incredible goals.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most in-demand footballers in the world after his breakout season for Monaco, but even in Ligue 2, there are goals being scored that Neymar would be proud of.

Le Havre played their first home game of the 2017-18 season on Friday, recording a convincing win over Auxerre, with substitute Nathael Julan scoring twice to complete the 4-1 win.

Julan's second was an excellent dribble before finishing from a really tight angle. Check it out above!