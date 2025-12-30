Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+

VIDEO: Front Three team up with Box2Box to build an UNBEATABLE Premier League & Serie A combined XI

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Mohamed Salah, Giorgio Chiellini to Yaya Toure - GOAL's Front Three and Box2Box got together to compile the greatest Premier League and Serie A combined XI from the last 15 years. Who makes the cut? Find out by watching the full video above ⬆️