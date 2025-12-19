Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+

VIDEO: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals what he wants for Christmas

Mikel Arteta has revealed what would be his ideal Christmas present as the Arsenal boss prepares his side for the busy festive football period. The Spaniard also reflected on the "incredible journey" he's been on, with it having been six years since the Gunners appointed the former Manchester City assistant as their head coach. Click the play button above to watch the full clip ⬆️