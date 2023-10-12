'It's the way I am' - Marco Verratti defends himself from criticism over lifestyle choices after being axed by Luis Enrique at PSG

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has responded to his critics in the wake of his departure from PSG.

Verratti talks about PSG exit

Says lifestyle not an issue

Has "nothing against" Luis Enrique

WHAT HAPPENED? It was reported earlier this month that Luis Enrique and sporting director, Luis Campos had told the Italian that he was not in their plans for the season, not due to his footballing ability, but due to his lifestyle choices. Verratti made the move to Qatari side, Al-Arabi in the summer and has now spoken about the rumoured incident and his thoughts on Enrique.

WHAT THEY SAID: Verratti has now addressed the criticism: "It’s the way I am. Football has always been a game for me, but I have a life. Things I enjoyed were going to the restaurant, and drinking a glass of wine when there was no training. There are players that hide it, but I have also fronted up, in my life, as well as on the pitch. I think people like me for that; they see that I’m normal," he told L'Equipe.

"I knew the moments when I could go out with friends, or go to a club when I was younger. I spent 11 years here, it’s normal that people ran into me more than other [players]. I’m not going to stay at home every day."

However, Verratti believes that those choices didn’t compromise his professionalism. "I was always professional. Everyone who knows me knows how much I gave the club, to this work. I was never one minute late for a training session in 11 years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian international spent more than 10 years as a regular in PSG's midfield. Verratti who joined Les Parisiens in 2012 after moving from Pescara, went on to play 416 times for the club, contributing 61 assists and 11 goals. Despite the circumstances around his exit being less than optimal Verratti’s legend status at PSG remains uncontested.

WHAT NEXT? The Italian will next be in action with Al-Arabi on Sunday, October 15 when they take on Qatar SC in the third matchday of the Qatar Stars Cup.