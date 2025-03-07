How to watch today's VCU Rams vs Dayton Flyers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch VCU Rams vs Dayton Flyers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The VCU Rams (18-5) are set to take on the Dayton Flyers (16-7) in a matchup featuring two teams riding a wave of momentum.

Dayton enters this matchup on a three-game winning streak following a narrow four-point setback against Loyola Chicago. The Flyers most recently faced off against the Billikens in a game defined by two contrasting halves. Saint Louis controlled the first half, heading into the break with a 41-28 lead, but Dayton turned the tide in the second half, outscoring its opponent 47-26 to complete the comeback.

On the other side, VCU secured at least a share of the A-10 regular season title with a strong showing against Duquesne. The Rams’ defensive prowess was on full display, holding the Dukes to just 62 points while limiting them to 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc and forcing 15 turnovers. Offensively, VCU knocked down 36 percent of its three-point attempts and capitalized at the free-throw line, converting 17 of 21 shots.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the VCU Rams vs. the Dayton Flyers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

VCU Rams vs Dayton Flyers: Date and tip-off time

The VCU Rams and the Dayton Flyers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Stuart C. Siegel Center Location Richmond, Virginia

How to watch VCU Rams vs Dayton Flyers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the VCU Rams vs. Dayton Flyers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

For VCU, senior guard Max Shulga spearheads the offense with 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Additional impact players to watch include senior guard Joe Bamisile (15.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG), senior guard Zeb Jackson (10.4 PPG, 3.7 RPG), and senior forward Jack Clark, who contributes 9.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per outing.

Dayton Flyers news & key performers

Leading the charge for Dayton is senior forward Nate Santos, who is averaging 14.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Other key contributors for the Flyers include senior guard Enoch Cheeks (13.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG), junior guard Javon Bennett (10.4 PPG), and junior guard Malachi Smith, who provides a well-rounded presence with 10.3 points and 5.2 assists per contest.