How to watch Vanderbilt vs Iowa NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Eve features an intriguing clash between the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2), with both programs bringing plenty of momentum into Tampa.

Vanderbilt, ranked No. 14, is coming off the finest season the school has ever seen. The Commodores narrowly missed out on a College Football Playoff berth, but they still have a chance to put an exclamation point on a historic year. With Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia leading the offense, Clark Lea’s squad remains largely intact for the bowl game. The only significant absence is standout tight end Eli Stowers, who has opted out.

Iowa, ranked No. 23, was as gritty as ever in 2025. The Hawkeyes finished 8-4, with all four losses coming by a single possession against quality opponents like Iowa State, Indiana, Oregon, and USC—two of which reached the CFP. Kirk Ferentz expects his roster to be at full strength, making this a rare bowl matchup with minimal opt-outs on either side. It sets the stage for one of bowl season’s most compelling Big Ten–SEC showdowns, especially with recent history favoring the SEC after four straight wins over Big Ten teams before Michigan snapped that streak last year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Vanderbilt vs the Iowa game, plus plenty more.

Vanderbilt vs Iowa: Date and tip-off time

The Commodores will face off against the Hawkeyes in an exciting NCAAF game on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Vanderbilt vs Iowa on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Commodores and the Hawkeyes live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Vanderbilt vs Iowa team news & key performers

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Vanderbilt enters bowl season on a hot streak of its own, finishing the year with three straight wins capped by a statement 45-24 upset at Tennessee on Nov. 29. The Commodores controlled the game behind quarterback Diego Pavia, who threw for 268 yards on 18-of-28 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. Pavia was also a force as a runner, racking up 165 yards and a score on 20 carries. Sedrick Alexander provided extra firepower, finding the end zone three times while rushing for 115 yards on just 10 attempts. Vanderbilt, however, will be without star tight end and Mackey Award winner Eli Stowers, who has opted to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Iowa wrapped up the regular season in style on Nov. 28, rolling past rival Nebraska with a convincing 40-16 road win as 5.5-point favorites. Quarterback Mark Gronowski was efficient and effective, completing 9 of 16 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He also made his presence felt with his legs, carrying the ball 13 times for 64 yards and scoring twice on the ground. Running back Kamari Moulton added plenty of punch as well, pounding out 93 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.