How to watch Vanderbilt vs California NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The California Golden Bears are set to tip off their 2025–26 campaign on an international stage, squaring off against No. 19 Vanderbilt in the Oui-Play event at Adidas Arena in Paris on Monday — a marquee matchup to open the new season.

Vanderbilt comes into the year looking to build on a strong 22-11 record from last season, including an impressive 13-2 mark in non-conference play. The Commodores were one of the most dynamic offenses in the country, averaging 83.3 points per game, with 15.2 points coming from the line and 20.7 from beyond the arc.

Cal, meanwhile, is coming off an equally solid 25-9 season, highlighted by a 12-2 non-conference record. The Golden Bears made their mark on the defensive end, averaging 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per contest, while committing 17.6 turnovers per game. As they take the court in Paris, Cal will look to make a statement against a nationally ranked opponent in what promises to be an early-season showcase of two high-powered programs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vanderbilt vs California NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Vanderbilt vs California: Date and tip-off time

The Commodores will face off against the Golden Bears in an exciting NCAAW game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT Venue Adidas Arena Location Paris, France

How to watch Vanderbilt vs California on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Vanderbilt and California live on ESPNU nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Vanderbilt vs California team news & key performers

Vanderbilt Commodores team news

Vanderbilt, under Shea Ralph, brings a different flavor. Precision and spacing are the foundation. Mikayla Blakes, the USBWA National Freshman of the Year who once dropped 55 in a single night, draws defensive attention the moment she steps across half court. Her shooting threat reshapes coverage before she even touches the ball.

The Commodores rely on quick reads and movement that stays fluid. Players catch ready to shoot or drive, possession after possession. When it clicks, the offense feels almost conversational, each action flowing into the next without hesitation.

California Golden Bears team news

Charmin Smith has built Cal around grit, tempo, and shot pressure, and that style now moves with them into the ACC after leaving the Pac-12. Lulu Twidale returns to steer the backcourt. Puff Morris, a former McDonald's All-American, adds another scoring option.

Transfers Mjracle Sheppard from LSU and Sakima Walker from South Carolina bring length and interior presence. The approach stays balanced. Smith wants pace, but she also wants structure in the half court. Early touches to shift the defense, then secondary actions to create space. If the guards win the turnover battle and Walker protects the rim, Cal can dictate tempo and control the boards.