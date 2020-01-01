Van Dijk and Alisson make rare blunders against Arsenal

Both men were at fault as the Gunners overturned Sadio Mane's early strike to take a slim lead into half-time at the Emirates Stadium

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are known as two of the most reliable performers in the Premier League - but both men blundered to put at a disadvantage on Wednesday.

Already secure of their position as champions, the Reds continued their victory tour at the Emirates Stadium against an side desperate for atonement after letting slip a winning position to go down against arch-rivals at the weekend.

And it looked as though Jurgen Klopp's men were in for another routine victory as Sadio Mane swooped to open the scoring after 20 minutes.

Needing wins in all three of their final matches to surpass 's single season points (100) and wins (32) record, Liverpool appeared comfortable thanks to that early strike.

But relief came for the Gunners in the form of two unlikely collaborators.

First Van Dijk gifted Alexandre Lacazette an equaliser with a woefully mishit back-pass, in a passage of play that bore uncanny resemblance to the mix-up between Sead Kolasinac and David Luiz that allowed Son Heung-Min to steal in for Spurs on Sunday.

The defender's slip led to Arsenal's first shot of the match with more than half an hour played while, incredibly, it marked his first error to result in an opposition goals since March 2019.

1 - Arsenal's equaliser came following Virgil van Dijk's first error leading to a goal in the Premier League since March 2019 (v ), while it was also the Gunners' first shot of the game. Gift. pic.twitter.com/N6IlV0hgJL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2020

The Gunners did not have to wait long before they received another stroke of good fortune, with Alisson the next Reds star to oblige.

Lacazette was once more attentive as he intercepted a woefully underhit pass from the goalkeeper, and Ryan Nelson scored from the resulting move to put Mikel Arteta's men ahead going into half-time.

Curiously, and despite his reputation as the most solid of performers, Wednesday was not the first time Alisson has erred between the posts for Liverpool.

He has now made four mistakes that have led to goals in the Premier League - more than both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, widely derided for their lack of reliability at Anfield.

Following the Arsenal game the Liverpool victory parade continues with their two final games of the season, hosting at home on July 22 before visiting on July 26.