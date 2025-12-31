For the first time in more than three decades, the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Utah Utes will line up across from one another, renewing a long-dormant matchup in the 2025 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

These programs haven’t shared a field since 1992, and the timing couldn’t be more intriguing. No. 15 Utah rolls into Vegas scorching hot at 10-2, riding a five-game winning streak capped by a convincing 31-21 takedown of Kansas. The Utes look locked in and dangerous, exactly the kind of team no one wants to see in December.

Nebraska, meanwhile, arrives from the opposite end of the emotional spectrum. The Huskers sit at 7-5, limping in after back-to-back losses, and will try to even their all-time bowl ledger, which currently stands at a perfectly mediocre 27-27. Making matters tougher, Nebraska will be shorthanded. Quarterback Dylan Raiola is unavailable due to injury and portal uncertainty, while running back Emmett Johnson has opted out, leaving the Huskers searching for answers on offense.

Utah isn’t immune to change either. Longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham has departed for Michigan, officially turning the page on an era. Stepping into the spotlight is Morgan Scalley, originally tabbed to take over in 2026, who will now lead the Utes in this bowl matchup. Utah will also be without standout offensive lineman Spencer Fano, one of their notable opt-outs, but the Utes’ depth and momentum suggest they’re still very much built for a postseason fight.

In short, this one feels like a clash of trajectories, Utah surging with confidence and continuity, Nebraska searching for stability and a spark. Vegas should provide the perfect backdrop for a long-overdue reunion with plenty of edge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah vs Nebraska NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Utah vs Nebraska: Date and tip-off time

The Utes will face off against the Cornhuskers in an exciting NCAAF game on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Date Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas

How to watch Utah vs Nebraska on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utes and the Cornhuskers live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Utah vs Nebraska team news & key performers

Utah Utes team news

Utah, meanwhile, arrives in Las Vegas looking like a team that caught fire at exactly the right time. After 21 seasons at the helm, legendary head coach Kyle Whittingham stepped aside to head to Michigan, officially passing the torch to longtime defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. The transition hasn’t slowed the Utes one bit. Utah closed the regular season on a five-game heater, bulldozing opponents along the way — including eye-popping wins over Colorado (53-7), Cincinnati (45-14), Baylor (55-28), Kansas State (51-47), and Kansas (31-21).

The offense has been relentless. Junior quarterback Devon Dampier quietly put together a monster year, throwing for 2,180 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, while also gashed defenses for 687 rushing yards and seven scores. If that wasn’t enough, freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin added another wrinkle, rumbling for 503 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on just 56 carries. Utah’s identity is clear: punch you in the mouth, then do it again.

The Utes are averaging a blistering 41.1 points per game, leaning heavily on the run (269.8 rushing yards per game, second nationally) while keeping the passing game efficient. Wayshawn Parker has been the workhorse, totaling 1,063 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns, with NaQuari Rogers serving as a devastating finisher near the goal line, scoring 10 rushing touchdowns on 376 yards.

Defensively, Utah has been sturdy if not flawless, allowing 18.7 points per game. The run defense can be vulnerable, but the pass defense has held up well. Unfortunately for Utah, they’ll be missing one of their biggest disruptors. Sophomore edge rusher John Henry Daley, who posted 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss, is sidelined with an injury. Add in opt-outs from Logan Fano, Caleb Lomu, and Spencer Fano, all bound for the NFL, and the Utes won’t be at full strength up front.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

Nebraska’s season took a sharp turn on November 1, when sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola went down with a season-ending injury in a gut-punch 21-17 home loss to USC. Since then, the Cornhuskers have been forced to recalibrate on the fly.

There was a brief flash of optimism. In a road win at UCLA, Lateef looked poised beyond his years, throwing for 205 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 victory. But the wheels quickly came off. Nebraska closed the regular season by getting thumped at Penn State (37-10) and then embarrassed at home by Iowa (40-16). Even more concerning, Lateef failed to throw a touchdown pass in either game, a sobering reminder of how steep the learning curve can be.

Overall, Lateef’s body of work has been a mixed bag. Across three starts and three relief appearances, he’s accounted for 722 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, while adding 98 rushing yards and three scores with his legs. The problem? Nebraska’s offensive heartbeat won’t be there in Las Vegas. Junior running back Emmett Johnson, the engine of the offense all season, has opted out to prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft. That’s a massive blow. Johnson piled up a jaw-dropping 1,821 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns, leading the Big Ten in both carries (251) and rushing yards (1,451). No other Husker cracked even 120 rushing yards, leaving Nebraska’s ground game looking like a giant question mark.

Statistically, Nebraska has been respectable but hardly dominant. The Huskers average 29.3 points per game, pairing 144.7 rushing yards with 228.2 through the air, while surrendering 23.0 points per contest. Defensively, the pass unit has been elite, ranking second nationally, but the run defense has been leaky, a dangerous flaw given what’s coming next. The late-season turbulence also extended to the coaching staff, as Nebraska recently brought in Rob Aurich as defensive coordinator after his stint at San Diego State, another variable entering bowl season.