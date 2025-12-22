How to watch Utah State vs Washington State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bowl season keeps rolling with a Mountain West–Pac matchup as the Utah State Aggies square off against the Washington State Cougars in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Monday afternoon.

Washington State Cougars enter the postseason at 6-6 after closing the regular season with a convincing 32-8 win over Oregon State on Nov. 29. The Cougars found their footing down the stretch, winning two of their final three games and finishing the year with a plus-17 point differential.

Utah State Aggies also arrive at 6-6, but their path was a bit rockier. The Aggies suffered a heartbreaking 25-24 loss to Boise State in their finale on Nov. 28 and dropped two of their last three overall. They wrapped up Mountain West play at 4-4, good for seventh in the conference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Utah State vs Washington State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Utah State vs Washington State: Date and tip-off time

The Aggies will face off against the Cougars in an exciting NCAAF game on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho.

Date Monday, December 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT Venue Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Location Boise, Idaho

How to watch Utah State vs Washington State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Aggies and the Cougars live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Utah State vs Washington State team news & key performers

Utah State Aggies team news

Utah State plays a much more wide-open brand of football. The Aggies are scoring 31.8 points per game behind an offense that racks up 251.4 passing yards and 171.0 rushing yards per outing, though that aggressiveness comes with a cost on defense, where they allow 28.3 points per game. Bryson Barnes has been the engine that makes it go, throwing for 2,687 yards with 18 touchdowns and just four picks, while also doing serious damage with his legs. Barnes has added 733 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 176 carries, giving Utah State a true dual-threat presence that keeps defenses guessing.

Washington State Cougars team news

Washington State, on the other hand, has leaned on a balanced but modest attack this season, putting up 21.6 points per game while averaging just under 200 yards through the air and about 118 yards on the ground. Defensively, the Cougars have held their own, surrendering only 20.2 points per contest. Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus has been steady if unspectacular, tossing for 1,760 yards with 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions. His favorite target has been Joshua Meredith, who has hauled in 49 passes for 639 yards and three scores.