USWNT goal machine Mallory Swanson stretchered off field with apparent knee injury

United States women's national team star Mallory Swanson exited Saturday's match against Ireland on a stretcher after an apparent knee injury.

USWNT playing friendly vs Ireland

Swanson starts

But forced off before half-time

WHAT HAPPENED? Swanson, formerly known as Mallory Pugh, has been the USWNT's most prolific goalscorer lately and was expected to be a key part of her nation's Women's World Cup hopes this summer. But after appearing to plant her leg awkwardly while avoiding an Ireland challenge, she immediately indicated she was in pain.

She left on a stretcher, flashing a heart sign with her hands to nervous onlookers, and was replaced by Trinity Rodman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward obliterated all opposition in the recent SheBelieves Cup, taking her 2023 international goal tally to seven goals. She entered Saturday's game having scored at least once in six consecutive matches with the Stars and Stripes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The USWNT is only just getting a couple of key players back. Julie Ertz has returned from a two-year absence to start a family, while Catarina Macario, a breakout star before tearing her anterior cruciate ligament last June, is on the verge of a full return.

WHAT NEXT FOR SWANSON? The attacker has reportedly been taken to a nearby hospital for further assessment.