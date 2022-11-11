Another loss for the USWNT! Germany inflict third successive defeat for first time since 1993 & end 71-match home unbeaten run

United States women's national team saw their incredible 71-game unbeaten run at home come to an end when they lost 2-1 to Germany on Thursday.

USWNT went 71 games without losing at home

Have lost three in a row for first time in almost 30 years

USA will face Germany again on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a Megan Rapinoe equaliser in the 85th minute, Germany secured a late victory in the friendly when Paula Krumbiegel popped up to score the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game. Having lost to England in Spain in their previous two outings, USWNT have now lost three matches in a row for the first time since 1993.

WHAT THEY SAID: Coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters after the game: “We saw what we wanted to see. We were talking about precision in the final third, we talked about connection between the three forwards, we talked about the connection between midfielders and forwards. So everything that we said we wanted to see in this game, we saw. Now obviously we didn’t see the final touch, and that’s what we were missing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USWNT had several opportunities to score before Rapinoe's late equaliser. Lindsey Horan had chances in each half while Rose Lavelle hit the cross bar. Germany took the lead after 52 minutes when goalkeeper Casey Murphy pulled off a save but the shot from the rebound bounced off of her and went over the line.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? Andonovski's team will face the same opponents on Sunday in another friendly in their final game of 2022.