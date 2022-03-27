USMNT vs Panama: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
The United States can take close in on a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup this weekend, as Panama come to town in a CONCACAF third-round qualification encounter at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida
The Stars and Stripes remain in charge of their destiny to reach the end-of-year tournament, but could very much do with a victory to ease their passage with just two games left to make it certain.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|USMNT vs Panama
|Date
|March 27, 2022
|Times
|7pm ET, 4pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Qatar 2022 qualifying matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|Fox Sports 1
Team news & rosters
|Position
|USMNT roster
|Goalkeepers
|Steffen, Johnson, Horvath
|Defenders
|Yedlin, Zimmerman, Cannon, A. Robinson, Long, M. Robinson, Sands, Bello, Palmer-Brown
|Midfielders
|Acosta, Roldan, Adams, Musah, Busio, De la Torre
Forwards
|Pulisic, Morris, Arriola, Weah, Reyna, Pepi, Pefok, Ferreira
A goalless draw with Mexico in the first game of the international break was far from the worst result for the United States, but the need to notch up that crucial win to reach Qatar is only growing now.
If the USMNT are shocked by Panama, Gregg Berhalter knows that a desperate Costa Rica could prove seriously dangerous to his side's automatic qualification hopes.
Predicted USMNT starting XI: Steffen; A. Robinson, Long, Zimmerman, Sands; Acosta, de la Torre, Musah; Pulisic, Pepi, Weah.
|Position
|Panama roster
|Goalkeepers
|Mejia, Mosquera, Hughes, Samudio
|Defenders
|Cummings, Davis, Escobar, Murillo, Andrade, Blackman, Gutierrez, Cordoba
|Midfielders
|Quintero, Godoy, Barcenas, Rodriguez, Carrasquilla, Yanis, Ayarza, Martinez, Medina, Gondola
|Forwards
|Torres, Blackburn, Waterman, Diaz
Having made a World Cup debut four years ago in Russia against all expectations, Los Canaleros are sizing up unlikely back-to-back runs to FIFA's biggest tournament.
Ex-Leeds and Union SG boss Thomas Christiansen knows that a win lifts his side up the rankings, to leave them just a point off the USMNT - and that the latter's clash wtih Costa Rica could offer a potential pathway to Qatar 2022.
Predicted Panama starting XI: Mejia; Murillo, Escobar, Andrade, Cummings; Carrasquilla, Godoy; Yanis, Gondola, Waterman; Blackburn.
Last five results
|USMNT results
|USMNT results
|Mexico 0-0 USMNT (Mar 24)
|Panama 1-1 Honduras (Mar 24)
|USMNT 3-0 Honduras (Feb 2)
|Mexico 1-0 Panama (Feb 2)
|Canada 2-0 USMNT (Jan 30)
|Panama 3-2 Jamaica (Jan 30)
|USMNT 1-0 El Salvador (Jan 27)
|Costa Rica 1-0 Panama (Jan 27)
|USMNT 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Dec 18 2021)
|Peru 1–1 Panama (Jan 16)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|10/10/2021
|Panama 1-0 USMNT
|11/16/2020
|USMNT 6-2 Panama
|6/26/2019
|Panama 0-1 USMNT
|1/27/2019
|USMNT 3-0 Panama
|10/6/2017
|USMNT 4-0 Panama