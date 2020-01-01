USMNT star McKennie completes Juventus move from Schalke

The 22-year-old becomes the first new arrival in Turin since Andrea Pirlo was appointed manager earlier this month

midfielder Weston McKennie has completed a move to .

The 22-year-old joins the Italian champions on a one-year loan deal worth €4.5 million, with Juve holding an €18.5m (£16.5m/$22m) purchase option plus up to €7m in bonuses if certain performance-related clauses are met.

Juve will also have the option to purchase McKennie should he not meet those clauses.

Article continues below

More teams

The U.S. international moves to after establishing himself as a key player at Schalke, where he made his debut on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

McKennie would go on to make 74 more appearances in the over the next three seasons, playing a variety of roles in midfield and defence for the Royal Blues.

The 2019-20 campaign saw McKennie set career highs in Bundesliga appearances with 28, and goals with three.

McKennie becomes the first signing made by new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, who took over from Maurizio Sarri earlier this month.

The U.S. international will join Arthur Melo as new arrivals in Juve's midfield, with the Brazilian's move from Barcelona in a swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic confirmed in June.

Meanwhile, Pirlo has also begun to move players out as midfielder Blaise Matuidi left the club this summer to join MLS outfit Inter Miami, while Goal has reported that Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira have both been told they can leave.

Juventus won their ninth consecutive Serie A title in 2019-20, but the club once again fell short in Europe when they lost to in the round of 16. That defeat meant the club's Champions League drought reached 24 years, with the Bianconeri last winning in 1996.

On the international level McKennie made his debut in 2017 and has gone on to earn 19 caps for his country, scoring six goals.

The Texas native had been linked with a move to the Premier League, with , Newcastle and Leicester among those reported to be interested.

A reported switch to fellow Bundesliga outfit Hertha also didn't materialise, with Schalke looking to sell the USMNT man to raise funds amid a difficult financial period for the club.