How to follow USMNT at Copa America 2024: Fixtures, cities, venues and more

Everything you need to know to follow the USMNT at Copa America 2024

The USMNT will grace Copa America for only the fifth time this June and will be taking to the field on home soil for the second time in less than a decade in the competition.

Having expected to be hosted in Ecuador, the US has taken the reins and will look to go a step further than the semi-finals, where they were eliminated in 2016.

With the 2024 Copa America approaching fast, here are all the details you need to follow the USMNT at the competition.

USMNT Copa America 2024 Group Draw

The draw for the group was made in December 2023 and sees the USA one of the favorites to get out of the group. Gregg Berhalter's men were drawn from pot 1, avoiding the likes of Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, with Uruguay the main contenders for the top spot.

Group C FIFA World Ranking United States 13 Uruguay 11 Panama 44 Bolivia 86

What is USMNT's first game in Copa America 2024?

The United States will kick off its Copa America campaign four days into the competition, facing the lowest-ranked team in the group, Bolivia. Panama follows, and Christian Pulisic and co. will be keen to get qualification wrapped up by the time they take on one of the tournament favorites, Uruguay.

Before the Copa America gets underway, the USMNT have two friendlies scheduled. They will face Colombia on June 8 at Commanders Field in Landover before taking on 2021 runners-up Brazil in Orlando on June 12.

USMNT Copa America 2024 Fixtures

2024 Copa America USMNT fixtures in the Group Stage are as follows:

Opponent Date Time Bolivia Sunday, June 23 5:00 pm (CDT) Panama Thursday, June 27 6:00 pm (EDT) Uruguay Monday, July 1 8:00 pm (CDT)

What stadiums could the USMNT visit in Copa America 2024?

The US men's national team will play in three different states in the group phase, first hosting Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

All of the 2024 Copa America USMNT venues are being borrowed from NFL franchises, with the side then moving on to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Here, they'll face Panama before a final trip to Kansas City, where they meet Uruguay at the Arrowhead Stadium, home of Super Bowl winners, the Chiefs.

Should the USA qualify from the group, they'll play in either Nevada or Arizona. Win the group, and it's a trip to Las Vegas and the Allegiant Stadium. Finish runner-up, and it's over to Glendale and the State Farm Stadium, both of which will be played on July 6.

How to get Copa America 2024 tickets to see USMNT

Tickets for the Copa America 2024 and the US men's national team are now available. Group Stage games for the host nation typically range from $60 up to $1,000 for the more exclusive sections.

Tickets can be purchased through the Copa America official website, with SeatGeek and Ticketmaster both official sellers. Both operate as both a primary and secondary ticket seller, also enabling fans to purchase tickets on resale.

Alongside the two, Viagogo and StubHub are also 100% secure resale platforms to secure your tickets for the 2024 Copa America.

Flights to see USMNT at 2024 Copa America

What teams will play in 2024 Copa America?

A total of 16 countries will play at the 2024 Copa America. As it stands, 14 have already qualified, with the final two to be confirmed via a play-off round on March 23, 2024. The teams that have already qualified are as follows:

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Canada OR Trinidad and Tobago (TBC via play-off)

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

USA

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Costa Rica OR Honduras (TBC via play-off)



What stadiums are in Copa America 2024?

A total of 14 stadiums across the USA will be used for the 2024 Copa America. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will hold the opening match, with the final being held at the 64,000-seater Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The complete list of venues for the Copa America are:

Stadium Location Capacity AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas 80,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia 71,000 Q2 Stadium Austin, Texas 20,728 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina 74,867 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey 82,556 NRG Stadium Houston, Texas 72,220 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California 70,240 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, California 68,500 State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona 63,400 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada 61,000 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Missouri 76,416 Children's Mercy Park Kansas City, Kansas 18,467 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Florida 64,767 Inter&Co Stadium Orlando, Florida 25,500

Who is favored in Copa America 2024?

As you'd probably expect, 2021 winners Argentina go into the 2024 Copa America as favorites. Most sportsbooks are pricing them at around the +163 mark, ahead of Brazil, which can be backed at +200.

Uruguay are +500 and Colombia +1,000. The USMNT are currently being ranked as outsiders with the sportsbooks at +1,200.

Who will play for USMNT in Copa America 2024?

The United States will go into the competition with a relatively strong squad, particularly across the midfield and attack. Milan's Christian Pulisic will lead the team as captain, while Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, and Timothy Weah will all feature.

Youngsters Kevin Paredes and Folarin Balogun will also be looking to make an impression on the big stage, particularly the latter, who already has three goals in his first eight games for the Stars and Stripes.