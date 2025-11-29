The 95th chapter of the storied "Crosstown Showdown" unfolds on Saturday as the No. 17 USC Trojans (8-3) welcome the UCLA Bruins (3-8) to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This rivalry is all about the Victory Bell, bragging rights, and who gets to run Southern California for the next 12 months. USC’s playoff dreams evaporated with last week’s loss on the road against Oregon, while UCLA’s season went sideways early and never really managed to get back on track. Still, there’s plenty on the line. A Trojans win strengthens their bowl résumé and sets the tone for their postseason. UCLA won’t sniff bowl eligibility, but taking down their biggest rival would flip the narrative surrounding an otherwise disastrous year.

In a game like this, records take a back seat. Pride, passion and the Victory Bell become the only things that matter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the USC vs UCLA NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

USC vs UCLA: Date and kick-off time

The Trojans will take on the Bruins in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Location Los Angeles, CA

How to watch USC vs UCLA on TV & stream live online

USC vs UCLA news & key players

USC Trojans team news

There's bad defense, and then there's whatever the UCLA Bruins have dragged onto the field lately. Over the past month, the Bruins have been a turnstile, surrendering 48 or more points in three of their last four outings. The lone exception came only because they faced a backup quarterback, who still torched them for 13.7 yards per attempt.

Stopping the run has become a pipe dream for this unit. UCLA has coughed up 210 or more rushing yards in three of its last four games and sits near the basement nationally in rushing success rate allowed. The front seven has been invisible on impact plays, ranking 131st in havoc rate and 132nd in stuff rate.

That’s a recipe for the USC Trojans to pave the field with rushing lanes for King Miller, especially with UCLA’s defensive front offering next to no resistance. Even USC's offensive line injuries feel like an afterthought in this matchup.

And once the run game softens the Bruins, quarterback Jayden Maiava should have a field day. UCLA’s secondary, once the strength of its defense, takes a massive hit with lockdown corner Rodrick Pleasant sidelined. Maiava has been sharp all season, helping drive USC to eighth in EPA per play while piling up 479.2 yards a game and a blistering 7.3 yards per play. Expect the Trojans offense to close the year with fireworks.

UCLA Bruins team news

On the other side, Nico Iamaleava's status looms large after missing the Ohio State matchup due to a concussion and exiting the Washington game early with neck spasms. Without him, the Bruins offense looks like it's running in mud. Even with him, it has been hit-or-miss, but without him, it has been downright stagnant, failing to clear 225 total yards in three of the last four contests.