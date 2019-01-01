Ukraine vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, team news
Nigeria begin their preparations for November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho with a friendly against Ukraine.
Gernot Rohr’s men are regrouping for the first time since their third-place finish at 2019 Afcon staged in Egypt.
The Europeans, who face the three-time African kings for the first time, are undefeated since their 4-1 loss to Slovakia in November, with two draws and four wins to their credit.
|Game
|Ukraine vs Nigeria
|Date
|Tuesday, September 10
|Time
|7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
|Stream (US)
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Nigeria, the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|Nigeria TV channel
|Online stream
|SuperSports 7
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
CONFIRMED XI
|Position
|Ukraine XI
|Goalkeepers
|Pyatov
|Defenders
|Krivtsov, Zinchenko, Matviyenko, Mykolenko
|Midfielders
|Marlos, Stepanenko, Malinovskiy, Bolbat
|Forwards
|Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk
|Position
|Nigeria XI
|Goalkeepers
|Uzoho
|Defenders
|Ekong, Aina, Ajayi, Collins
|Midfielders
|Etebo, Aribo, Kalu, Iwobi
|Forwards
|Chukwueze, Osimhen