How to watch today’s UCLA vs UC Riverside NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NCAAM game between the UCLA Bruins and the UC Riverside Highlanders is set to take place on December 23, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

This season, the Bruins have a perfect 8-0 record at home and a 1-0 record in games that are settled by fewer than four points. The Highlanders have a 3-6 road record and a 0-1 record in games settled by fewer than four points.

UCLA makes 8.2 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.5 more compared to the 6.7 threes that UC Riverside normally permits. This season, UC Riverside is shooting 46.4% from the field, which is 4.2 percentage points more than the 42.2% shooting rate UCLA has given its opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA Bruins vs UC Riverside Highlanders NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

UCLA Bruins vs UC Riverside Highlanders: Date and tip-off time

The UCLA Bruins will face the UC Riverside Highlanders in an exciting NCAAM game on December 23, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date December 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California.

How to watch UCLA Bruins vs UC Riverside Highlanders on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UCLA Bruins and the UC Riverside Highlanders live on:

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UCLA Bruins team news

Tyler Bilodeau shoots 92.0% from the free-throw line and an effective 53.3% from the field while averaging 17.5 points per game.

Eric Dailey averages 5.3 rebounds per game, consisting of 4.2 defensive and 1.1 offensive rebounds.

Donovan Dent averages 2.5 turnovers per game while dishing out 6.9 assists in 33.2 minutes.

UC Riverside Highlanders team news

Andrew Henderson shoots 72.5% from the free-throw line and 44.0% from the field, averaging 17.8 points per game.

Osiris Grady averages 7.0 rebounds per game, comprising 5.1 defensive and 1.9 offensive rebounds.

Marqui Worthy averages 3.5 turnovers while adding 3.2 assists in 33.8 minutes per game.

UCLA Bruins and UC Riverside Highlanders head-to-head record

Looking at previous head-to-head results, UCLA has regularly outperformed UC Riverside, albeit the margins have changed. The Bruins prevailed 66–65 in their most recent encounter on December 1, 2023, demonstrating UC Riverside's capacity to contend and force UCLA to concede possession.

However, past encounters—such as a commanding 98–56 victory in 2016 and a strong 77–66 victory in 2014—indicate that UCLA usually controls the game when its offense is flowing, making the Bruins likely favorites once more. The result will depend on whether UC Riverside can force another close, low-scoring game.