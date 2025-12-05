How to watch Tulane vs North Texas NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A championship and a shot at the College Football Playoff are up for grabs as No. 20 Tulane welcomes No. 24 North Texas for the American Athletic Conference title fight.

Both sides are guided by head coaches on their way out, Tulane's Jon Sumrall and North Texas' Eric Morris, yet each is determined to make sure this isn’t the final curtain call before moving on to their next gig.

With the AAC positioned as the premier league among the Group of Five, the expectation is that whoever lifts the trophy will finish as the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion in the country. That spot comes with a golden ticket to the CFP, most likely as the No. 12 seed, and depending on how the ACC shapes out, the winner could even climb higher. No matter what, history is waiting: neither Tulane nor North Texas has ever punched a playoff ticket.

This isn’t a neutral-site showdown; it's a true campus atmosphere. Both programs posted matching 7–1 conference records, but Tulane gets to defend its turf thanks to being the highest-ranked AAC team in the Week 14 CFP poll. The Green Wave have been unbeatable at Yulman Stadium this season and just wrapped up the first 6–0 home campaign in the venue’s history, adding another layer of intrigue to a game with massive stakes.

Tulane vs North Texas: Date and kick-off time

The Green Wave will take on the Mean Green in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA.

Date Friday, December 5, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA Location New Orleans, LA

How to watch Tulane vs North Texas on TV & stream live online

Tulane vs North Texas news & key players

Tulane Green Wave team news

Tulane, meanwhile, wrapped up the regular season with a dominant 27–0 shutout of Charlotte, though the Green Wave fell short of the 31-point spread as the Under cashed. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw for 291 yards with two interceptions and no passing scores, but compensated with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

For the season, Retzlaff completed 62.6% of his passes for 2,717 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 6 picks, while adding 561 yards and 14 rushing TDs, a true dual-threat centerpiece. Tulane has reeled off four straight wins since its 48–26 stumble against UTSA and looks every bit like a team peaking at the right moment.

There's also a coaching subplot brewing. Head coach Jon Sumrall has accepted the Florida job, yet athletic director David Harris has approved his request to remain on the headset for the American title game with a potential playoff bid on the line. Ranked No. 24 in the latest CFP standings, Tulane knows what’s at stake, and so does North Texas. The winner will almost certainly emerge as the Group of Five representative in the 12-team College Football Playoff, making this showdown far more than just a conference championship.

North Texas Green Mean team news

North Texas enters championship weekend looking like a runaway freight train, winners of six straight and lighting up the scoreboard with 52-plus points in five of those contests. Freshman sensation Drew Mestemaker has been the engine of the Mean Green attack, piling up 3,835 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in his debut campaign, while fellow first-year breakout Hawkins has transformed the offense into fireworks.

Over the last month and a half, Hawkins topped 100 rushing yards in four games, including three monster outings with 185+ yards, and torched defenses for a jaw-dropping 16 total touchdowns in the final four weeks, never settling for fewer than three TDs in any of those matchups.