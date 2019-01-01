Timothy Weah joins Celtic on loan from PSG

Celtic have announced the six-month loan signing of Timothy Weah from Paris Saint-Germain.

The highly rated son of football legend George Weah has scored two goals in six first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 champions and becomes the Bhoys' second loan signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of West Bromwich Albion winger Oliver Burke.

The New York-born forward, just 18 years old, started the 2018-19 season with a bang, filling in for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after their World Cup exertions, but has found playing time difficult to come by following the pair's re-entry into the starting XI.

Article continues below

Despite scoring a goal for every 72 minutes he’s been on the pitch this season, Weah has enjoyed far more playing time with the United States Men's National Team,

In a statement released on Celtic's official website, manager Brendan Rodgers said: “Timothy’s a young talent who is full international player. He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He’s hungry too.

“He’s been in the PSG squad and featured for them in pre-season. With the quality of players they have, it’s difficult for him to get in and get any game-time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility.

“He has really good qualities technically, and tactically is always improving his game. Physically he’s very good, very fast and is a strong player. He’ll add competition to the squad.”

More to follow...