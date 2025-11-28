How to watch Texas vs Texas A&M NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 16 Texas welcomes No. 3 Texas A&M back to Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin for a rivalry that never needs extra fuel. The Longhorns are clinging to their College Football Playoff dreams at 8-3 after blasting Arkansas last weekend, and they know a win against their biggest rival might be the only way to keep that flame alive.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, is rolling into town like a runaway train. The Aggies are 11-0 for the first time since 1992 and have already tallied their first 10-win campaign since 2012, when Johnny Manziel snatched the Heisman. Last week showed how dangerous this group truly is. Down 30-3 at halftime in Columbia, they stormed back to stun South Carolina 31-30 and all but carved their place into the College Football Playoff bracket.

It has been a long time since Austin hosted this grudge match. The last meeting there came in 2010, when the Aggies walked away with a 24-17 victory. Texas got its revenge in last year's revival of the rivalry, shutting down A&M 17-7 at Kyle Field. With the Aggies coming back to Austin for the first time in 14 years, tensions won’t just be high. They’ll be volcanic.

Texas vs Texas A&M: Date and kick-off time

Texas vs Texas A&M: Date and kick-off time

The Longhorns will take on the Aggies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX.

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Location Austin, TX

How to watch Texas vs Texas A&M on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Texas vs Texas A&M news & key players

Texas Longhorns team news

For Texas, the story all season has been waiting for Arch Manning to heat up. The sophomore needed time to find his rhythm, but when he did, the switch flipped for good. He has eclipsed 290 passing yards in five different games, including a 389-yard explosion last weekend. On the season, Manning has stacked 2,730 passing yards with a sharp 23-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Longhorns aren’t loaded with elite runners, though they still lean on the ground game to balance things out. Quintrevion Wisner led the way with 67 yards last week and tops the backfield with 442 yards this year.

The strength of this attack is on the perimeter. Ryan Wingo has hauled in 60 or more receiving yards in four of his last five outings and leads Texas with 736 on the year. DeAndre Moore Jr. isn’t far behind at 528. Texas punched out 490 total yards last week and now averages 419 per game.

The defense has been unpredictable in SEC play. Sometimes they look dominant. Other times, they look stretched thin. They’ve surrendered 30-plus points in five conference matchups and got torched for 512 yards last week, though that came against an Arkansas offense that has given plenty of teams headaches. Texas gives up 369 yards per game overall. Michael Taaffe Jr. leads the team with 65 tackles. The pass defense has struggled badly and ranks 115th, while the run unit is elite and sits ninth in the nation.

Injury note: Anthony Hill (undisclosed), the team’s top tackler, is questionable.

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Marcel Reed has been the steady hand guiding the Aggies’ offensive surge. The sophomore quarterback has thrown for at least 225 yards in five games and enters this matchup with 2,752 passing yards and a clean 25-to-8 touchdown-to-interception clip. He has also piled up 395 rushing yards, making him a dual threat defenses can’t ignore.

A&M leans heavily on the ground game. Rueben Owens II has crossed the century rushing mark twice and leads the way with 570 yards. There’s depth out wide, too. KC Concepcion remains one of the nation’s most explosive weapons. He posted 42 yards last week and sits atop the Aggies’ receiving chart with 829. Mario Craver isn’t far behind with 781. All told, the offense dropped 475 total yards a week ago and is averaging 511 per contest.

Defensively, the Aggies are strong, even if they don’t quite overshadow the offense. They have allowed 25 or more points in three of their last five games, but Taurean York continues to anchor the unit with 56 tackles. Last week was a tune-up, as they suffocated Samford to only 77 yards. In the year, they surrendered just 332 yards per game. The pass defense ranks 28th nationally, and the rush defense sits 32nd. A&M scores 41.9 a night, good for 10th in the country, and gives up only 23.6.

Injury report: Bryce Anderson (undisclosed) is out. Scooby Williams (undisclosed) is doubtful. Le’Veon Moss (389 yards) is doubtful with an undisclosed injury.