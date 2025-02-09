How to watch today's Texas vs South Carolina NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs South Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

After cruising to a 67-50 victory in the first meeting, South Carolina women's basketball is gearing up for a high-stakes rematch with Texas. The No. 2 Gamecocks (22-1, 10-0 SEC) are set to visit the Moody Center in Austin on Sunday for the second leg of their home-and-home series against the No. 6 Longhorns (23-2, 9-1).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs South Carolina NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Texas vs South Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns and the South Carolina Gamecocks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Sunday, February 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Longhorns and the Gamecocks on:

TV Channel: ESPN [The game will be on ESPN, with a broadcast crew of Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), and Holly Rowe (reporter)]

[The game will be on ESPN, with a broadcast crew of Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), and Holly Rowe (reporter)] Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Texas vs South Carolina play-by-play commentary on radio

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

As for the Longhorns, they'll be missing two key contributors—Aaliyah Moore and Laila Phelia. Moore, a regular starter in 19 games, has been averaging 7.9 points and 4.6 rebounds, while Phelia has featured in eight games, contributing 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

In their previous showdown, the Longhorns dominated the glass early, hauling in 10 offensive rebounds within the opening five minutes. However, the Gamecocks tightened up their rebounding efforts as the game progressed, ultimately edging out Texas on the boards 42-40.

South Carolina Gamecocks news & key performers

On the injury front, the Gamecocks will be without Ashlyn Watkins, who is sidelined for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Nationally, South Carolina ranks 12th in rebounds per game, pulling down an average of 42.91, while Texas sits at 41st, grabbing 40.24 per contest.