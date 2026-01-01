How to watch Texas vs Michigan NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bowl season delivers a marquee SEC–Big Ten showdown as two traditional powers, Texas and Michigan, collide in the 2025 Citrus Bowl. Both programs enter the matchup with nine victories on the ledger and the same goal in mind: reach that coveted 10-win mark to put a bow on the season.

As is often the case this time of year, the buildup comes with plenty of uncertainty. Opt-outs and transfer movement hover over both rosters, adding an extra layer of intrigue to how each team will look on game day. Michigan, in particular, is in the middle of a major transition after parting ways with head coach Sherrone Moore. Still, the Wolverines appear to have stabilized their long-term outlook by landing seasoned veteran Kyle Whittingham to take over starting in 2026.

Texas, meanwhile, continues to move forward under the steady guidance of Steve Sarkisian. With Arch Manning set to return at quarterback next season, optimism remains high in Austin. That said, the Longhorns won’t be completely intact either, as a handful of key departures could test their depth. Even so, when two brands like Texas and Michigan share the field, the stage is set for a compelling bowl-season clash.

Texas vs Michigan: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns will face off against the Michigan Wolverines in an exciting NCAAF game on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Date Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Camping World Stadium Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Texas vs Michigan on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Longhorns and the Wolverines live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Texas vs Michigan team news & key performers

Texas Longhorns team news

Texas wrapped up the regular season with an impressive win over Texas A&M in Austin, but the Longhorns arrive shorthanded. The defense has been hit particularly hard, with seven of the top eleven contributors unlikely to suit up, and the backfield will also be thin without Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter. Those losses could be costly against a Michigan offense that looks largely intact.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Michigan enters bowl season amid plenty of upheaval, having moved on from Sherrone Moore and turning the reins over to Biff Poggi on an interim basis. While former Utah boss Kyle Whittingham is set to take over long term, Poggi’s reputation is built on bold decision-making and inventive game plans, especially when the spotlight is brightest.

The Wolverines expect Bryce Underwood to lead the offense, and most of their core starters should be available. With the majority of key opt-outs affecting the defensive side for both teams, this bowl shapes up as one where offensive rhythm and continuity matter more than defensive cohesion.

Betting an over in a bowl game can feel risky, but this matchup has all the ingredients. Michigan’s offense could actually benefit from the shake-up on the sideline, while Texas is scrambling to piece together a defense missing several mainstays. Poggi isn’t wired to play it safe, and Steve Sarkisian won’t take his foot off the gas either, making this a game that could turn into a scoreboard battle.