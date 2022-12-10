'The best players enjoy the pressure' - Terry backs England star Bellingham to handle the hype that comes with World Cup breakout

John Terry doesn't believe that Jude Bellingham will be hurt by the growing hype as the Chelsea icon says the best players thrive under that pressure.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham's profile has taken another quantum leap forward at this World Cup, even if he was previously rated highly by those back in England. However, with his performances in Qatar the hype is intensifying and, despite many outsiders being concerned about overhyping young English players, Terry says that he doesn't believe that truly has an impact.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The best players figure it out and find a way and actually enjoy the pressure and the hype," Terry told GOAL. "I think in England the mentality is different. Sometimes you build players up to then knock them down. I think in other countries, you look at [Kylian] Mbappe, and he gets a lot of praise. I think the English players have to be probably a little bit stronger because the negativity of a bad performance or a bad few months can be a lot harsher than anything else.

"He deserves the hype. He's shown great experience for someone so young, and I think it shows the kind of character he is leaving the UK to go and play in Germany. To do what he's done at such a young age is a big thing for a young man to do. He deserves the credit, he deserves the hype, because he's been fantastic."

Terry added: "What's he 19? And now he's playing in a World Cup, performing, scoring goals. He's showing the maturity of a big player like a Steven Gerrard, who I know is his idol. It's great to see. Listen, we hope to see him back in the Premier League but we obviously have to respect that he's playing in Germany at the moment and we'll see what happens with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England fans have long been concerned with overhyping prospects. However, we have seen stars excel in the spotlight despite being praised at a young age. Wayne Rooney is the most notable example of a player that emerged from England's hype machine to become a world-class star.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Bellingham is set to lead England into a World Cup quarter-final clash with France on Saturday, with the Three Lions set for a tough match against the defending champions.

Bellingham will also no doubt remain in the spotlight, as it appears a transfer battle is brewing as clubs eye a deal to bring the Borussia Dortmund star to the Premier League.